College Football World Reacts To NSFW Nickname News

COLUMBIA, SC - NOVEMBER 14: A general view of the Florida Gators versus South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 14, 2015 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

South Carolina's live mascot, Sir Big Spur, will receive a new nickname before the start of the 2022 college football season.

Sir Big Spur will undergo a name change because of a disagreement between the bird's original owners and new owners. They disagreed over whether or not the bird's comb should be trimmed.

The original owners would trim the bird's comb. The current owners, however, want to keep the bird's comb intact because of the health benefits that come with it.

A few suggestions have been tossed around on social media in regards to Sir Big Spur's new name. The suggestions include Cluck Norris, Marco Pollo and Cock Commander.

It didn't take long for the college football world to pick its favorite nickname of the bunch.

South Carolina will kick off the regular season on Sept. 3 against Georgia State.

College football fans won't have to wait too long to find out the new name for South Carolina's live mascot.