College Football World Reacts To Will Muschamp’s Firing

A closeup of South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp during a football game at the Outback Bowl in Florida to end the 2017 season.TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Head coach Will Muschamp of the South Carolina Gamecocks looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against the Michigan Wolverines on January 1, 2018 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

It’s official: South Carolina is moving on from head coach Will Muschamp. The Gamecocks fired Muschamp on Sunday evening.

This decision to fire Muschamp is long overdue, but the ongoing pandemic complicated the process. Following a 2-5 start to the season, the Gamecocks had no other choice. USC officially parted ways with Muschamp Sunday evening.

Muschamp’s buyout is reportedly “just north of $13 million,” which is one of the higher buyouts we’ve seen over the past few years. The Gamecocks are glad to pay it if it means they can go out and hire a more-capable head coach.

College football fans are sending in their reactions to South Carolina’s breaking news. USC fans clearly have mixed reviews on the Gamecocks’ decision. Take a look at a few of those reactions in the tweets below.

Will Muschamp likely won’t be a free agent for very long. Obviously, things didn’t pan out for him as a head coach – that much is clear. But he’ll likely find his way to another Power Five team to serve as a coordinator.

As for South Carolina, it’ll now be looking for a new head coach. Hugh Freeze figures to be the top candidate for the job. He’s been terrific at Liberty, and it’s only a matter of time before he coaches in the Power Five.

The Gamecocks need to nail their next coaching hire to become the SEC contender they’re capable of being.


