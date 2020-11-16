It’s official: South Carolina is moving on from head coach Will Muschamp. The Gamecocks fired Muschamp on Sunday evening.

This decision to fire Muschamp is long overdue, but the ongoing pandemic complicated the process. Following a 2-5 start to the season, the Gamecocks had no other choice. USC officially parted ways with Muschamp Sunday evening.

BREAKING: #SouthCarolina has parted ways with Will Muschamp, per sources. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 16, 2020

Muschamp’s buyout is reportedly “just north of $13 million,” which is one of the higher buyouts we’ve seen over the past few years. The Gamecocks are glad to pay it if it means they can go out and hire a more-capable head coach.

Will Muschamp's buyout is just north of $13 million. It was cut slightly as part of the most recent amendment to his contract. There had been growing concern among school officials and supporters that continued fan apathy could cost South Carolina more. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) November 16, 2020

College football fans are sending in their reactions to South Carolina’s breaking news. USC fans clearly have mixed reviews on the Gamecocks’ decision. Take a look at a few of those reactions in the tweets below.

Never want to see anyone lose their job, but for all the things I love about Will Muschamp as a man, the one thing that matters above all else in coaching, is winning. He wasn't able to do that. #Gamecocks — Shawn Thompson (@Shawn_Thompson_) November 16, 2020

SC fans that buy into the nonsense that SC can’t be competitive are miserable human beings. Lou Holtz and Spurrier both proved it can be done, it’s just going to take someone more competent than Will Muschamp. — Zach Buchanan (@ZBuck14) November 16, 2020

Will Muschamp officially back on market. Interesting to see if he joins back up with Saban in near future — Michael (@Mike4172) November 16, 2020

Will Muschamp likely won’t be a free agent for very long. Obviously, things didn’t pan out for him as a head coach – that much is clear. But he’ll likely find his way to another Power Five team to serve as a coordinator.

As for South Carolina, it’ll now be looking for a new head coach. Hugh Freeze figures to be the top candidate for the job. He’s been terrific at Liberty, and it’s only a matter of time before he coaches in the Power Five.

The Gamecocks need to nail their next coaching hire to become the SEC contender they’re capable of being.