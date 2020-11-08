College Football World Thinks SEC Coach Could Be Fired Soon

We’ve yet to have a major college football head coach fired this season, but could one be coming soon?

Fans seem to think that one SEC head coach could be on the verge of getting fired – maybe not during the season, but immediately after it – following tonight’s performance.

South Carolina is currently getting blown out by Texas A&M. The Gamecocks were seen by some as a potential upset pick against the top-10 Aggies, but those people have been proven to be very, very wrong.

Muschamp’s team is currently getting thumped, 34-0, early in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday evening. With a loss, the Gamecocks would drop to 2-4 on the season.

Could this be it for Muschamp in Columbia? Fans are starting to think so.

“Wouldn’t be surprised if this is Will Muschamp’s last game at South Carolina. This is an absolute abomination…” Jim Weber tweeted.

“Yeah I’m done. Fire Muschamp, and fire Ray Tanner. This is just embarrassing,” Gamecock Today tweeted.

Muschamp, 49, has been South Carolina’s head coach since the 2016 season. The Gamecocks have gone 28-28 under his leadership, but will fall under .500 with a loss tonight.

Things do get a little easier for South Carolina moving forward, though. The Gamecocks will play Ole Miss next weekend and Missouri the following Saturday.

Will Muschamp make it through the year?