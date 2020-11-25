Current ACC Head Coach Reportedly Interviewing For South Carolina Job

UPDATE: An initial report from The Athletic suggested Scott Satterfield was interviewing for the South Carolina job. A new report from college football insider Pat Forde suggests Satterfield isn’t going anywhere.

News: After an Athletic report that South Carolina has an interview scheduled with Louisville coach Scott Satterfield, sources say Satterfield is "not interested and happy at Louisville." — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) November 25, 2020

This situation is obviously something to monitor moving forward.

ORIGINAL POST:

The search for South Carolina’s new coach has taken the next step into the interview process.

Program officials have already met with Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and have meetings scheduled with two other coaches in the near future. One of these coaches is Louisville’s Scott Satterfield, according to reports from The Athletic.

South Carolina coaching search update from @JoshTheAthletic One interview has also occurred. Two more to happen soon.https://t.co/1f1nHe9dqA — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) November 25, 2020

Satterfield’s decision to meet with South Carolina doesn’t come without controversy.

The head coach criticized one of his players, Thurman Gathers, earlier in the season when he decided to opt out, saying he only wanted players who “want to be there.” The hypocrisy in Satterfield’s statement is palpable with his upcoming interview looming. Meeting with another program midseason certainly doesn’t show your players you “want to be there.”

Satterfield is currently in his second year at Louisville after joining the program in 2019. The coach made the jump into the ACC after an extremely successful five-year tenure with Appalachian State. In his first season, Satterfield continued that success, leading the Cardinals to an 8-5 record and a bowl game victory.

This year, Louisville is struggling. The Cardinals’ 3-6 record nearly mirrors the Gamecocks’ 2-6.

If Satterfield were to take the job, it would be a lateral move at best.