Dawn Staley Announces Decision On Her Coaching Career

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 02: Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks cuts down the net after her teams championship win over the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs after the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Women's Final Four at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Dawn Staley has elevated South Carolina's basketball program, leading the women's team to a pair of national championships and multiple Final Four appearances.

During an appearance on ESPN's Jalen and Jacoby this week, Staley was asked if she'd consider making the jump from college to the pros.

Staley quickly shut down that idea, revealing that her passion is to coach student-athletes.

"I’ve been asked that question. There isn’t an ounce of me that has the desire to go to the next level," Staley said. "I think my passion is for young people. I guess that both leagues are getting younger and younger and younger, but my passion is to make sure that our league is in a good place. Like, the WNBA needs great, young people to keep it going.

“If that itch comes to coach on the next level — I’m getting older, so if it hasn’t come yet, I don’t think it’s going to come.”

It's not a surprise to hear that Staley has been asked that question before. She's one of the best coaches in the game at this very moment.

That being said, South Carolina fans have to be thrilled that Staley isn't going anywhere else anytime soon.