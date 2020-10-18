Deion Sanders Reacts To His Son’s Big Upset Win Today

Deion Sanders’ family is about to be all over the college football world. He is set to take over Jackson State football as head coach next year, and both of his sons will be FBS players, including Shilo Sanders, a defensive back for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

South Carolina picked up one of the day’s biggest wins this afternoon. The Gamecocks beat No. 15 Auburn at home, 30-22.

It was a good day for Sanders. Per ESPN’s box score, he led the team with 10 total tackles, and was credited with nine solo tackles. Deion Sanders was a proud father after watching the game.

He posted a message about the game on social media, including some pictures of Shilo making plays during the win. South Carolina now has back-to-back wins, and moved to 2-2 on the year with the win.

Earlier this week, Shilo Sanders weighed in on his father entering the college coaching ranks. He played for Deion Sanders in high school, and says he’s even more fiery than Will Muschamp.

“I’m proud of him, he’s finally being a head coach,” the young Sanders said, per David Cloninger of The Post and Courier. “I played for him, so he’s definitely going to get on your tail if you mess up.”

Shadeur Sanders, Deion’s younger son, is a four-star quarterback recruit. He committed to FAU over the summer, though that was before his father took over a Division I program. Jackson State has offered Sanders, but so far he hasn’t flipped.