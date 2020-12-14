Deion Sanders’ Son, Shilo, Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

South Carolina defensive back Shilo Sanders, the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

A three-star recruit out of Texas, Shilo Sanders played in four games as a true freshman in 2019. This season, he assumed a larger role, recording 32 tackles and a pass breakup in nine games.

Sources informed The Spun this afternoon of Sanders’ decision to enter the portal. AL.com’s Matt Zenitz also reported the news.

Have learned that South Carolina defensive back Shilo Sanders, whose father is Deion Sanders, has entered the transfer portal — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 14, 2020

Deion Sanders was hired as the new head coach at Jackson State this offseason. He’s already made an impact on the recruiting trail, which included flipping his son Shedeur Sanders, a four-star quarterback commit, from Florida Atlantic.

Might Shilo be joining Shedeur and their dad at JSU? Stay tuned.

In fact, you’re going to want to keep an eye on transfer portal news in general over the next few weeks. College football’s unofficial free agency period is starting up.