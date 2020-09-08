ESPN Names The SEC Coach Most-Likely To Be Fired

This will be a unique season of SEC football, and if ESPN has it right, it will be an important one for South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp.

Today, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach released his preseason predictions for the six FBS conferences scheduled to play this fall. Included in those projections is a “Coach on the Hot Seat” for each league.

Muschamp earns that distinction in the SEC. Entering his fifth season with the Gamecocks, Muschamp is 26-25 overall as a head coach.

He’s coming off a 4-8 season which included a 3-5 conference record and a home loss to Appalachian State in a non-conference game.

Is Will Muschamp's job on the line in 2020?https://t.co/zTph283M8Y — GarnetAndCocky.com (@GarnetNCocky) September 8, 2020

Interestingly, while Schlabach thinks Muschamp’s seat is hot and pegged the Gamecocks to finish fifth in the SEC East, he also predicted that South Carolina will land the upset of the season in the SEC by taking down Texas A&M on November 7.

If that happens, Muschamp will still likely need to cobble together a few more W’s to keep his job safe.