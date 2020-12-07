Frank Beamer Reacts To His Son Landing The South Carolina Job

Shane Beamer is now officially the head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks. It’s the first head coaching job for the former Virginia Tech and Oklahoma assistant, and it’s made his father, legendary head coach Frank Beamer, a very proud papa.

In an interview with ESPN, the former Virginia Tech head coach congratulated his son on getting the job. He praised Shane for the hard work he had gone through dating back to his childhood and time as a player at Virginia Tech.

“As a little boy, he never missed anything, never just assumed everything was going to work out,” Frank Beamer said. “He practiced hard, planned hard and worked hard to make the outcome be what he wanted it to be.”

As far as what the Gamecocks can expect from their new head coach, the elder Beamer said he’s “so detailed and so organized.” He assured South Carolina fans that “big things will come” if they take care of the little things.

“He’s so detailed and so organized,” Frank said. “He takes after his mom in that regard. Thank goodness. I’ve always said to take care of the little things and the big things will come. And that’s Shane.”

Great stuff here from @ClowESPN, who talked to the great Frank Beamer about his son Shane landing the South Carolina HC job. "I've always said to take care of the little things and the big things will come."https://t.co/HeNEzCBZdu — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 7, 2020

But Shane Beamer’s resume is stronger than just his father’s high praise.

The younger Beamer worked at four Power Five programs – South Carolina among them – for a decade before joining his father’s staff.

After his father retired in 2015, Beamer moved to Georgia, where he coached special teams for two years before moving on to Oklahoma. Under Lincoln Riley, he has worked with an offense that has been among the best in all of college football.

Shane Beamer may not have been the flashy name that some Gamecocks fans wanted. But he’s earned his place on the UofSC sidelines.