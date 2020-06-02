Frank Martin Releases Statement On His COVID-19 Diagnosis

South Carolina men’s basketball head coach Frank Martin tested positive for COVID-19 nearly a month ago. But Martin has chosen to stay quiet on the matter until now. Martin released a statement on Tuesday, providing an update on the situation.

Martin received a COVID-19 test on May 8th in preparation for knee replacement surgery. A couple days later, the South Carolina head coach discovered his test results came back positive.

Fortunately, Martin hasn’t experienced any symptoms of coronavirus. But he still took precautions to ensure the safety and health of his family and friends.

Martin has since gone in for another COVID-19 test. His latest test results came back negative. In light of his situation, he released a personal statement to tell his personal story.

“Early last month, in preparation for a knee replacement surgery, I took a COVID-19 test on May 8. Two days later I received results that I had tested positive,” Martin wrote on Gamecocks Online. “I was shocked; I didn’t have any symptoms, other than feeling a bit fatigued, and I immediately entered quarantine at my home. I’m thankful to say that I did not have to be hospitalized.”

You can find Martin’s full statement here:

South Carolina's Frank Martin tested positive for coronavirus and has released a statement.https://t.co/wWu6nacVkv — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 2, 2020

We’re certainly happy to hear Martin has since tested negative and is doing well.

The South Carolina men’s basketball head coach has a large impact in the South Carolina community.