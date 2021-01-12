Gunner Stockton, 5-Star Quarterback, Announces Decommitment

Tiger (Ga..) Rabun County five-star junior quarterback Gunner Stockton has reopened his recruitment and decommitted from South Carolina, he announced Tuesday.

Stockton originally made an early commitment to the Gamecocks back in August. The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder is the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and No. 27 overall recruit in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

“Back in August, I made the decision to commit to the University [of South Carolina], program, and staff. A lot has changed since that time, and I feel that I should reevaluate my situation,” Stockton wrote on Twitter.

The main thing that changed was South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Bobo being poached by Auburn. Recently, Auburn has been trending for Stockton.

The Tigers offered Stockton on Monday, and multiple 247Sports analysts are predicting he will flip to AU. Obviously, landing a commitment from a five-star quarterback would be a major recruiting coup for new Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin.

In addition to being the top dual-threat, Stockton is the second-highest rated quarterback period in the 2022 class.

Only Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 overall recruit in the country, ranks higher.