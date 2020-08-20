On Thursday night, one of the top recruits from the 2022 recruiting class made one college football program very happy.

Five-star quarterback Gunner Stockton took to Twitter tonight to announce his commitment. The elite quarterback recruit is headed to the SEC, where he’ll suit up for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound dual-threat prospect announced his two finalists earlier this summer. He noted the Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs were in the mix.

Obviously he took a liking to the South Carolina program and now the Gamecocks have one of the top quarterbacks in the country coming out of high school.

Here’s his announcement.

Stockton is the No. 24 overall player in the 2022 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He’s the No. 3 overall player in the state of Georgia and the No. 1 player at his position.

He held offers from most of the elite college football programs around the country, including Alabama. However, he decided to take his talents to South Carolina, where he’ll play for head coach Will Muschamp.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have to be kicking themselves in losing out on one of the top players in the state.

Last season, Stockton threw for 3,472 yards and 43 touchdowns with 1,179 yards rushing and 16 more scores on the ground.