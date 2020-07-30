Gunner Stockton, No. 1 Dual-Threat QB Recruit, Has Final 2 Schools

The No. 1 dual-threat quarterback recruit in the country is down to two schools.

Gunner Stockton, a five-star quarterback prospect out of Georgia, announced his final two schools on Twitter on Thursday morning. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound dual-threat prospect will be playing his college football in the SEC.

“Want to thank my family, my teammates, my coaches and every school that has recruited me for the last two years. With that being said I am down to my final two schools, so I can focus on my junior season at Rabun County. Please no interviews at this time. Thank you and God Bless!” he wrote on Twitter.

Stockton is down to South Carolina and Georgia. The Gamecocks are currently the unanimous favorite on 247Sports’ Crystal Ball, with 100 percent of the predictions.

Stockton is the No. 32 overall player in the 2022 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He’s the No. 4 overall player in the state of Georgia and the No. 1 player at his position.

This would be a massive commitment for the South Carolina football program. It’s been a while since the Gamecocks landed a QB prospect with this much hype.

Of course, Georgia is the home state program and the Bulldogs should not be counted out. Kirby Smart has landed several big-time QBs in recent years.