The 2020 college football season has been a rough one for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are off to a 2-6 start this season. South Carolina finally parted ways with head coach Will Muschamp last week. The Gamecocks are expected to pursue Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze for their coaching vacancy.

Former South Carolina football star Javon Kinlaw isn’t happy with how his school’s fan base has reacted to the season. Kinlaw, 23, was a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He starred at South Carolina under Muschamp, becoming a first-team All-SEC player in 2019.

Kinlaw had a blunt message for South Carolina fans on social media.

“Gamecock fans the worst . On my soul,” Kinlaw posted to his Twitter account on Friday afternoon.

Kinlaw is obviously a fan of Muschamp, so it probably hurts him to see Gamecocks fans ripping his old head coach.

Still, this is part of college football. Head coaches are paid a lot of money and when they can’t succeed, they get fired. Unfortunately, fans often go over the line with their criticism.

Freeze, meanwhile, could be the next head coach of the South Carolina football program. The Liberty head coach is happy where he is, but the Gamecocks are expected to make a big run at him.