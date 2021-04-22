Jaycee Horn Has Blunt Message For Fellow Draft Prospect Pat Surtain Jr.

Confidence is key in order to be a successful NFL player. Based on his comments throughout the offseason, Jaycee Horn seems to be taking that idea to heart.

The former South Carolina defensive back already got some attention for claiming that he was the best defender in this year’s draft class following an impressive showing at his Pro Day. But, on Thursday, Horn put himself in direct comparison with fellow prospect Patrick Surtain Jr. to explain just how talented he is.

In a recent interview with the Cowboys, who hold the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Horn was asked who he thought was the best cornerback in this year’s class and why. Unsurprisingly, he named himself, but also said that it’s “like a night-and-day difference” between him and Surtain.

“I feel like I’m the best corner in the draft hands down,” Horn told the Cowboys in a video call. “When I look at all the corners, I feel like the top, the top of the top is me and Pat Surtain of Alabama. I feel like he a great player. I learned a lot from watching his film. But I think what separates us ultimately is just the way we compete, the way I compete, and the way he plays. I feel like it’s like a night-and-day difference when you turn on the tape.”

Horn certainly had a strong career at South Carolina and has the size to compete at the NFL level. However, Surtain could also just as easily lay claim to the title as the best defender in this year’s draft.

The Cowboys also asked Horn if he thought he’d be able to win a one-on-one battle against his father, former NFL wideout Joe Horn, back in the day. Not shockingly, the young cornerback continued to ooze confidence in his answer.

“I think, I think I’ll get him,” Jaycee said. “I’m a little bigger than him. My technique will get him.”

The Cowboys are in the market for a new cornerback at No. 10 when the first round starts in a week. Time will tell if Dallas thinks Horn or Surtain is the better option on April 29.

