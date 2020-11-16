Jimbo Fisher Reacts To South Carolina Firing Will Muschamp

South Carolina parted ways with Will Muschamp over the weekend. The Gamecocks started 2-5 in 2020 and had just two winning seasons with the former Florida head coach.

After the firing occurred, many other important figures in the SEC took notice, including Jimbo Fisher. When asked if he’d spoken to Muschamp, the Texas A&M head coach answered candidly.

“Yeah, we had a little contact and I reached out,” Fisher said in a press conference on Monday. “I think the world of him. The guy is a class guy. He’s as good of a guy as there is. He’s a hell of a football coach. I’ve known that, he’s a very good football coach.”

“He had tough times this year but they’ve done some really good things there. I hate to see it. You don’t know what goes into those decisions and what happens but that’s kinda the world we are in right now. I know this, he’s a tremendous guy, heck of a guy and as good of a guy as is in this business. He’s a very good football coach, he’ll land on his feet, that’s for sure. Very disappointed to see that but I don’t know all the ins and outs of things (at South Carolina). Just hope the best for him.”

Fisher clearly feels for Muschamp. However, despite the close relationship between the two coaches, the Aggies leader didn’t want to promise that the duo would end up together in the future.

“I don’t know if that’s something he’s interested in,” Fisher added. “Listen, I think the world of Will as a football coach. If he ever has a chance to be a part of this organization, I would definitely embrace that, that’s for sure. Because I think he does a great job.

“Those decisions Will and his family have to make in what he wants to do.”

Even if Muschamp doesn’t end up in College Station, it’s unlikely that he’ll be without a job for long.