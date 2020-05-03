JJ Jones, Talented 2021 WR, Announces Top 5 Schools

JJ Jones is a recruit on the rise in the 2021 cycle. The three-star receiver took to Twitter Saturday evening to announce his top five schools of his recruitment.

The South Carolina native’s top five includes his home state Gamecocks, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi State, per his Twitter announcement. The three-star WR currently ranks as the No. 67 WR and 414th overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite Score. More importantly, he’s the third highest-rated prospect in South Carolina. 247’s internal ranking has JJ Jones as a four-star player.

Many expect Jones to end up with Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks given his hometown’s proximity to the University of South Carolina campus. But it’s still very early in his recruitment.

Jones’ top five schools announcement included a creative graphic modeled after the popular video game “Fortnite.” Check it out below:

South Carolina may be the favorite here, but North Carolina is a team to watch. Jones’ recruitment will likely come down to the two rivals, adding another level to the “Battle of the Carolinas.” UNC currently has the No. 2 class in the entire country, per 247’s composite rankings.

Each Carolina program appears to be on the rise within their respective conferences. Both schools are led by terrific recruiters in Mack Brown (UNC) and Muschamp (USC).

This will be a major recruiting battle to watch in coming months. Where do you think Jones will end up?