Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Mayo Bowl’s Emotional Postgame Interview

South Carolina capped off a steady 2021 campaign on Thursday with a win over state school rival, North Carolina. The victory brought the Gamecocks end of year record to 7-6 and resulted in head coach Shane Beamer taking a mayo bath.

For South Carolina’s quarterback, Dakereon Joyner, the win as also an emotional one.

Joyner’s path to the starting gig on Thursday was anything but ordinary. After coming to the Gamecocks as a quarterback, the South Carolina native switched to wide receiver in 2019, before returning to his usual position out of necessity for the bowl game.

Not only did he fill the role admirably, but Joyner thrived on Thursday on his way to winning the Duke’s Mayo Bowl MVP. He completed all nine of his passes for 160 yards and a touchdown, while adding 10 carries for 64 yards.

After South Carolina’s powerful win, the redshirt junior was understandably emotional.

“I’m just so thankful man. God is so good. I waited so long for this opportunity and I finally got it,” Joyner said after he was able to collect himself, per ABC Columbia’s Mike Gillespie.

The emotional response warmed the hearts of all of those that have followed Joyner’s path over the past few years, including Kirk Herbstreit. The ESPN analyst took to Twitter to recognize the redshirt junior’s remarkable story and congratulate him on a job well done.

“From QB early in his career to playing WR the last 2 years to being asked to come back to QB for this bowl (because of a need) hadn’t attempted a pass since the 2019 season. Leads his team to victory & game MVP! Way to be there for your squad and stepping up-congrats Dak!” Herbstreit wrote on Twitter.

Joyner’s story is an example of what makes bowl games still impactful in 2021. Although the redshirt junior’s future in football might be somewhat unclear, he’ll never forget what happened on Thursday afternoon.