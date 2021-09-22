First-year South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer got to know his biggest SEC East hurdle quite well on Saturday. Georgia beat the Gamecocks 40-13, holding them to 296 yards in the process. After his post-game takeaways went viral, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had a very simple question for his counterpart.

“They got like 100 5-star football players on their defense,” Beamer said, when asked what made Georgia’s defense so tough to face. “They have a defensive lineman that weighs 340 pounds that runs better than everybody on this call. They’ve got five-star defensive backs. They’re big, physical and fast. Other than that, they’re really freaking good.

“That’s why they have the top defense in the country. They’re hard to run the football on. So there wasn’t some magical scheme they came out with tonight. They got five-star recruits everywhere and they play really physical. Damn.”

Coaches of the SEC West programs don’t have a ton of empathy for Beamer. They have to deal with Alabama, which often has that level of talent on defense along with some of the best offenses you’ve ever seen. Lane Kiffin made sure to note that, in response to Beamer’s viral rant.

Beamer does have some familiarity with the Crimson Tide, of course. In 2018, as assistant head coach and tight ends/H-backs coach, his Oklahoma Sooners fell to Nick Saban’s program in the College Football Playoff semifinal 45-34. He was also on Steve Spurrier’s South Carolina staff in 2010, when the Gamecocks shocked No. 1 Alabama at Williams-Brice Stadium, en route to winning the SEC East.

As head coach, he won’t have to deal with Alabama until 2024, when the Gamecocks head to Bryant-Denny Stadium. That is, unless they manage to land in the SEC Championship Game or a College Football Playoff berth opposite Alabama, of course.

We certainly appreciate Beamer’s honesty though, so hopefully we get to hear what he thinks about the hordes of NFL skill position talent Alabama fields every year a few seasons from now.

[Lane Kiffin]