Look: College Basketball Star Freshman Issues Apology

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 08: A basketball with the South Carolina Gamecocks logo before their game against the Houston Cougars at Colonial Life Arena on December 08, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

South Carolina freshman forward GG Jackson has apologized for his comments during a postgame Instagram Live session on Saturday.

Jackson took to social media to complain about his usage, or lack thereof, in the final minutes of yesterday's 65-63 loss to Arkansas.

"Why don't I have the ball in my hands when it's crunch time?" Jackson asked. "Just give me that motherf----r."

This afternoon, the five-star freshman issue an apology for broadcasting his frustrations publicly in that manner.

“First, I want to apologize to Coach (Lamont) Paris, all of my teammates, and the University of South Carolina. After reflecting on my behavior yesterday, I want to apologize for acting out in emotions and the comments I made on live after the game. Being that I am very passionate about the team and the game, I unfortunately took my frustration out in a very inappropriate manner. My behavior yesterday was not a reflection of my character. Going forward I will move in a more mature and positive direction. I am extremely proud of my team with yesterday’s performance. We will take yesterday’s performance as momentum to get even better. Again, I apologize.”

Jackson scored only nine points on 3-of-8 shooting in 33 minutes against the Razorbacks on Saturday.

The 6-foot-9 Jackson is averaging 15.8 points and 6.7 assists per game this season, but the Gamecocks are just 8-15 overall and 1-9 in SEC play in their first season under Lamont Paris.