Look: Spencer Rattler Lands Cool Endorsement Deal

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler, one of college football's best passers.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Spencer Rattler #7 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after defeating Florida Gators 55-20 at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler has landed a NIL deal with Jim Hudson Chevrolet.

As he goes around campus in Columbia during the fall, he’ll be driving a brand new Chevy Silverado.

Rattler will be looking to take South Carolina to the next level in 2022. He played for Oklahoma the last couple of seasons and finished this past season with 1,483 yards through the air, plus 11 touchdowns.

He ended up being benched halfway through the season in favor of Caleb Williams before he also left Oklahoma via the transfer portal.

Before this season, Rattler started in 2020 and finished with 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions off of 3,031 yards passing.

The Gamecocks finished 7-6 this past season while it was Shane Beamer’s first season as head coach.

He’ll be looking to get close to double-digit wins this season now that he has a better team around him.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.