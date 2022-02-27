Look: Spencer Rattler Lands Cool Endorsement Deal

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler has landed a NIL deal with Jim Hudson Chevrolet.

As he goes around campus in Columbia during the fall, he’ll be driving a brand new Chevy Silverado.

As part of the Name Image Likeness (NIL) program, quarterback for the South Carolina Gamecocks, Spencer Rattler takes off in his brand new Chevy Silverado from none other than Jim Hudson Chevrolet! 🏈 Check out his Twitter account, @spencerrattler to see more on his new ride! pic.twitter.com/hHa4ZYLK5k — Jim Hudson Chevrolet (@jimhudsonchevy) February 25, 2022

Rattler will be looking to take South Carolina to the next level in 2022. He played for Oklahoma the last couple of seasons and finished this past season with 1,483 yards through the air, plus 11 touchdowns.

He ended up being benched halfway through the season in favor of Caleb Williams before he also left Oklahoma via the transfer portal.

Before this season, Rattler started in 2020 and finished with 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions off of 3,031 yards passing.

The Gamecocks finished 7-6 this past season while it was Shane Beamer’s first season as head coach.

He’ll be looking to get close to double-digit wins this season now that he has a better team around him.