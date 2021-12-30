Look: Spencer Rattler Reacts To South Carolina’s Bowl Win

Spencer Rattler is not officially part of the South Carolina football program yet, but he had his eyes om the Gamecocks in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl today.

South Carolina controlled North Carolina from start to finish this afternoon, jumping out to an 18-0 lead on the way to a 38-21 victory. Rattler, who transferred to the Gamecocks from Oklahoma earlier this month, shouted out his new teammates on Twitter after the game.

“Awesome watching my future teammates get a victory. Congrats!” Rattler wrote.

Awesome watching my future teammates get a victory. Congrats‼️🤞🏽 @GamecockFB — Spencer Rattler (@SpencerRattler) December 30, 2021

While Rattler’s 2021 season did not go as planned–he began the year as a Heisman Trophy candidate and wound up being benched for Caleb Williams midway through the year–he still rates as a transfer market coup for South Carolina.

The former five-star recruit played under Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer when the latter was an assistant at Oklahoma. He also built a bond with South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield during the transfer recruiting process.

“When we started talking, I told him, ‘Everybody in the country thinks you stink as a quarterback. Everybody in the country thinks I stink, so let’s go at it with the biggest chips on our shoulders that we possibly can get. Let’s go attack this thing every single day.’ And we kind of bonded,” Satterfield said recently, via 247Sports. “I’m excited to get him here and excited to go to work. I think just the toughness and mindset that he has right now is so much different than what it was last year… I think he’s got a toughness about him that nobody’s seen to date, in what he’s going to be able to do.”