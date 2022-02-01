Look: Spencer Rattler Reveals South Carolina Jersey Number

Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is going to have the same jersey number in Columbia for this season.

He wore the number “seven” last season for Oklahoma and didn’t seem interested in changing it.

Getting Rattler was a major win for head coach Shane Beamer as South Carolina tries to take a major step next season. Beamer went 7-6 in his first season as head coach.

Rattler was considered a Heisman Trophy favorite going into this past season until he got benched for Caleb Williams. He threw for 1,483 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions in nine games.

Before committing to Oklahoma, Rattler was part of the 2019 recruiting class and was rated as the top pro-style quarterback. He was also the No. 11 overall prospect, regardless of position, per 247Sports Composite.

The SEC East is about to be very competitive next season, especially with Georgia coming off a National Championship. Florida could also be better with new head coach Billy Napier, plus Kentucky is coming off a 10-win season.

South Carolina is also going to be in the mix and Rattler is a big reason for that.