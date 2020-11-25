Look: Things Are Getting Ugly With South Carolina Football

South Carolina football has now reached the “current player beefs with former player on Twitter” portion of a lost season.

On Wednesday, South Carolina sophomore defensive back Israel Mukuamu was tagged in a tweet featuring comments from former Gamecocks star D.J. Swearinger. Swearinger, who currently plays for the New Orleans Saints and starred at South Carolina from 2009-12, appeared to call out current Gamecocks for complaining about home fans at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Mukuamu then posted a since-deleted tweet saying that “no championships were won” during Swearinger’s time in Columbia. Swearinger took exception to this jab and fired back.

“Y’all had Muschamp! We Had Spurrier! We gone leave it @ that!” he tweeted. “Young 24….Stand on that shit u tweeting…don’t delete it! Same ppl talking same ppl that quit the season huh. Get out ya feeling jit. I ain gotta say what we did. Just know y’all wouldn’t last one quarter with us.”

Not to be outdone, Mukuamu, who recently chose to opt out of the remainder of the season, returned salvo at Swearinger.

“We both ain’t win a SEC or National Championship,” he tweeted. “You could’ve DM me too you know me!”

Since upsetting then-No. 14 Auburn on October 17, South Carolina has dropped four games in a row to fall to 2-6. Head coach Will Muschamp was fired, leaving Mike Bobo in charge in the interim.

Two games remain on the schedule for the Gamecocks. As you can see, the end of the season can’t come soon enough.