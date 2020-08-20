South Carolina Announces Devastating MarShawn Lloyd Injury

South Carolina announced a devastating injury blow to freshman running back MarShawn Lloyd on Thursday afternoon.

Lloyd, a highly-touted freshman running back, will miss the entire 2020 season. The Gamecocks’ tailback has suffered a torn ACL injury.

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp announced the news on Thursday afternoon.

Lloyd apparently suffered the injury in a non-contact situation. He planted his foot and suffered the injury, according to Muschamp.

“I’m extremely disappointed for MarShawn. It was a non-contact situation where he just planted his foot and tore his ACL,” Muschamp told reporters on Thursday.

This is a crushing blow to Lloyd and the Gamecocks’ offense.

Lloyd, a four-star recruit out of DeMatha Catholic, had been getting major praise as recently as this morning.

“He looks good out there, I wish you could come and see him … He really looks extraordinary out there. He really looks like, how can I say this … Freshman All-SEC,” South Carolina running back Deshaun Fenwick said.

Lloyd, a 5-foot-9 running back, was the No. 5 player at his position in the 2020 recruiting class. He was the No. 43 overall prospect in the class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

South Carolina is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 26 against Tennessee.