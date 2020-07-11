College Basketball Coach Rips ‘Spoiled Brat’ Anonymous NBA Player

NBA players have reported to the “bubble” at Disney’s resorts in Orlando. While most seem to be fine with the accommodations, some have raised issues with aspects, including the food.

This isn’t an issue unique to the NBA. On one of the first days of the MLS restart, a player tweeted a particularly Fyre Fest-y meal along with a menu. Based on the tweet, it appeared that the lackluster meal cost players $65. It was later reported that those boxed meals were only given to players who couldn’t make it to dining halls, and that players themselves weren’t expected to cover the costs.

Even before those clarifications were made, the NBA food situation doesn’t look nearly as bad. While it doesn’t quite look like gourmet dining, “trash” is pretty harsh. That’s exactly how one anonymous player described it though.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium posted pictures and the message from that unnamed NBA player. It didn’t go over well with many, including South Carolina head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin, who is never afraid to speak his mind. “You might want to tell that spoiled brat that there’s a whole lot of people in the world that would give anything to eat that meal,” Martin tweeted in response.

You might want to tell that spoiled brat that there’s a whole lot of people in the world that would give anything to eat that meal — Frank Martin (@FrankMartin_SC) July 11, 2020

This isn’t the first rough internet moment like this stemming from the early days of the NBA restart in Orlando. Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo complained about what looks like a perfectly nice hotel room when he arrived.

Between the food and Rondo’s room, NBA players may not be living the way that they’re accustomed to over the next few months. There are also good questions about whether doing this restart is wise at all, given the spread of the pandemic in Florida and specifically the Orlando area.

The food and the lodging accommodations are the least of the valid worries in the NBA restart right now though.