Paul Finebaum Hints At 2 Major Coaches Being On The ‘Hot Seat’

Paul Finebaum knows a thing or two about the SEC. His latest comments revealed two coaches within the Southeastern Conference that could be on the hot seat entering the 2020 season.

Finebaum has had no shortage of outrageous takes over the years. But to be quite honest, the SEC Network analyst is dialed in when it comes to news in the SEC.

Finebaum joined JOX 94.5 on Monday to talk the SEC’s coaching hot seat. He didn’t name any specific names. But it’s clear the two coaches he was referencing are South Carolina’s Will Muschamp and Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason.

Both coaches have underwhelmed during their time with the programs. But Finebaum believes the current financial crisis could force both South Carolina and Vanderbilt to keep Muschamp and Mason around for a bit longer.

“Think about who would potentially be in harm’s way,” Finebaum said on JOX 94.5, via 247Sports. “And I can think of two coaches last year, where you could have made an argument one way or another but circumstances helped both. One, there was a changing in the guard at athletic director and the other there was a mammoth buyout. I think the buyouts are probably coaches’ best friends right now considering the financial strife of everyone in this country, especially intercollegiate athletics.”

Massive buyouts could be a major “friend” for struggling coaches across the country this season.

Coaching turnover has been at an all-time high the past few years.

But the unique circumstances surrounding the 2020 season could force certain programs to keep coaches employed for longer than expected.