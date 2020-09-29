ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum put one SEC coach on blast following his team’s opening weekend performance.

South Carolina had one of the most-demoralizing losses of the weekend in the SEC. The Gamecocks lost to Tennessee in heartbreaking fashion following a blown punt return. The Volunteers held on for a 31-27 victory.

Finebaum was not impressed by what he saw from Will Muschamp. He put the South Carolina head coach on blast today.

“In the end, it seemed like Will Muschamp can’t do anything right. He gets his team back in the game and then it all falls apart,” Finebaum said on his show today.

The ESPN college football analyst added that things could get dicey for Muschamp moving forward.

“I ran into a South Carolina fan this morning and he echoed your comments in a little harsher tone,” Finebaum added. “But the problem for Muschamp is, really, what happens next. He goes to Florida and, depending how that game goes — I know how it’s going to go — depending on the number at the end, he starts off in a really disastrous spot. That’s why I thought that game was so important for him to win.”

Florida and South Carolina are scheduled to kick off at noon E.T. on Saturday.

The game will be on ESPN.