Politician Hints At Helping To Fire Major College Football Coach

Who will be the first major college football head coach fired during (or after) the 2020 regular season?

Following Saturday night’s blowout loss to Texas A&M, South Carolina fans are hoping it will be Will Muschamp.

The Gamecocks’ head coach is now below .500 as the program’s head coach. Muschamp is getting roasted on social media following his latest loss.

Muschamp doesn’t have any problems with that, though.

“I hope they’re pissed off, and that’s fine,” said Muschamp when asked to give a message to the fans. “The last two performances, I don’t think there’s any doubt they should be (upset).”

Muschamp might not have a ton of time left in Columbia, though. One politician is already suggesting a fundraiser to buy out Muschamp’s contract.

“I’m so close to setting up a fundraising effort to buy out Muschamp’s contract! Jeez! Dude has got to go!” U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison tweeted.

I’m so close to setting up a fundraising effort to buy out Muschamp’s contract! Jeez! Dude has got to go! #seriously #gamecockfootball #CarolinaFootball — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) November 8, 2020

One fan responded: “If you can do that you’ll easily be elected Governor!”

That might be true, honestly.

Muschamp’s buyout is reportedly at $13.4 million, however that number could drop in 2021. Not everyone thinks Muschamp should immediately be fired, though.

South Carolina fans help me out here. What do u honestly believe your ceiling is ? Has Will Muschamp achieved it ? And btw it’s not National Champions, let’s be realistic here — Booger (@ESPNBooger) November 8, 2020

South Carolina, 2-4 on the season, is set to take on Ole Miss next weekend.