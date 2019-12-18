Report: 5-Star Commit Jordan Burch Not Signing Letter Of Intent

Earlier today, South Carolina fans rejoiced when five-star in-state defensive end Jordan Burch committed to the Gamecocks over Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.

The No. 1 player in South Carolina and No. 5 overall player in the 2020 class, Burch is a coup for the Gamecocks. While his verbal allegiance should be celebrated by those who root for the garnet and black, Burch is not officially locked in just yet.

According to Josh Kendall at The Athletic, Burch hasn’t sent in his NLI today and is not expected to.

Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp will address the media shortly. You’ll know if he mentions Burch during his press conference that the bluechip recruit has signed.

NCAA regulations forbid coaches from publicly referring to an unsigned recruit by name.

Jordan Burch has not signed his letter of intent yet and is not expected to today. Burch did not take questions following his commitment. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) December 18, 2019

Is there anything to worry about here for South Carolina fans? Not yet, but if Burch takes a while to get his NLI in, then it might be time for some concern.

As long as he has not signed with a school, Burch is free to change his mind on his future as much as he wants.