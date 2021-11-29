Report: ‘Prime’ Candidate Emerges For The Oklahoma Job

Following the shocking departure of head coach Lincoln Riley, the Oklahoma Sooners are practically scrambling to find his replacement. But they may have zeroed in on a familiar face as their “prime” candidate.

According to Brad Crawford of 247Sports, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is “a prime candidate” for the Sooners job. Per the report, there’s a belief at Oklahoma that Beamer would provide immediate stability after Riley’s departure.

Beamer would be a very familiar face for the Sooners as well, even among some of their current players. He served as the team’s assistant head coach from 2018 to 2020, during which Oklahoma won three straight Big 12 titles.

Beamer took the South Carolina job in 2021 and promptly led the team to a 6-6 record. They’re now bowl eligible for the first time in three years.

But prying Shane Beamer out of South Carolina may be easier said than done. Despite coaching at Oklahoma for three of the last four years, Beamer has described South Carolina as his “dream job” in the past.

Of course, money talks and few teams in all of sports can match what Oklahoma can potentially offer him.

Beamer reportedly makes $2.75 million per year. Oklahoma can practically double that number if they’re so inclined.

There are very few coaches in the country that the Sooners can’t get. But while he may be just 6-6 as a head coach, Shane Beamer might not be one of them.

Should Oklahoma make a run at Beamer as their next head coach?