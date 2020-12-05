Report: There’s 1 Clear Leader For The South Carolina Job

After a rough start to the 2020 college football season, South Carolina made the decision to fire head coach Will Muschamp.

Over the past few weeks, several names were thrown out as potential replacements. Louisville’s Scott Satterfield was reportedly planning to interview for the job before he threw cold water on those rumors saying he wasn’t going anywhere.

Another popular name is Shane Beamer, the son of longtime Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer. The Oklahoma associate head coach has reportedly been gaining steam for the job.

However, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, there is still one clear favorite. And it’s not Shane Beamer. According to Dodd, Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze is still the “leader” for the job.

From Dodd’s report:

Still, Hugh Freeze remains the leader for South Carolina until he isn’t. There is still a feeling that Tennessee could open if the Volunteers decide to pull the plug on coach Jeremy Pruitt (15-17, 9-14 SEC) after his third season. Tennessee is a better job if Freeze is holding out for a place that puts an emphasis on winning champions.

Freeze has plenty of experience coaching in the SEC, where he led the Ole Miss Rebels back to prominence.

At Ole Miss, Freeze led one of the most potent offenses in college football. The Rebels were even able to take down Nick Saban and Alabama – twice.

Will Freeze be back in the SEC next season?