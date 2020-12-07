Shane Beamer Comments On The Rivalry With Clemson

New South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer knows how important the Gamecocks’ rivalry with the Clemson Tigers is.

This isn’t the first time Beamer has spent time with South Carolina. He spent four seasons at USC on Steve Spurrier’s staff before he left for Virginia Tech in 2011.

Prior to Beamer’s departure to VT, South Carolina was in the midst of a two-game win steak over Clemson. It was just the start of the Gamecocks’ five-game win streak over the Tigers, spanning from 2009 to 2013. The 2013 win proved to be the last time USC beat Clemson.

The Tigers have now won five-straight in the rivalry. But Beamer’s ready to get to work and flip the rivalry series back in South Carolina’s way.

“You mentioned that program in the Upstate, they’re certainly on a pretty good run right now, but when I was here before, we were on a pretty dang good run ourselves against those guys as well,” Beamer said on Monday, via Saturday Down South. “It’s a big challenge and we’re going to work every single day in recruiting, in this facility to have a team that we can be proud of on the field, and that will result with the way we play on the field. Certainly great respect for those guys, but looking forward to getting in there and competing, I know that for a fact.”

It’s going to take a while before South Carolina can catch Clemson.

Dabo Swinney has turned the Tigers into a superpower this past decade.

Shane Beamer has plenty of work to do to get the Gamecocks back on track.