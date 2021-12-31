The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Shane Beamer Has Blunt Response To Reporter’s Controversial Comment

South Carolina head football head coach Shane Beamer yells from the sideline during a game.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Shane Beamer of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts during the second half of the Duke's Mayo Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the South Carolina Gamecocks took down the North Carolina Tar Heels by a final score of 38-21 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Before the game kicked off, though, college football reporter Dennis Dodd made headlines with a controversial comment. He was not a fan of the fact that the winning coach got doused in mayo.

“My God, we’ve reached the point where hyping a condiment being poured on an adult male passes for programming. When we have the discussion about bowl relevance, I’ll start right here,” he wrote on Twitter.

The winning coach, Shane Beamer, saw Dodd’s comment and decided to fire back on Twitter. He torched Dodd for being “miserable” and called out Dodd’s pre-season prediction for the Gamecocks.

What’s it like being so miserable all the time?” Beamer asked. “For a sport you “cover” @dennisdoddcbs…Praying for you I still remember back in July at SEC Media Days when you said the CEILING for our team was 2 wins …Keep bringing that expert “analysis” Happy New Year #FindSomeJoy,” he said.

Beamer had fun with everything the Duke’s Mayo Bowl had to offer. His first season at South Carolina ended with a bowl win and he had reason to celebrate.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.