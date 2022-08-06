Shane Beamer Sets Clear Expectations For Spencer Rattler

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Shane Beamer of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

South Carolina added some serious firepower to its quarterback room after the 2021 season, landing a commitment from Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler.

Rattler's career at Oklahoma started off with so much promise. Many thought he'd be the next Oklahoma quarterback to be the No. 1 pick, following in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray's footsteps.

Unfortunately for Rattler, the 2021 season didn't go the way he planned. He was eventually benched for Caleb Williams.

Even though Rattler's third season of college football was quite disappointing, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is hopeful his quarterback will revert to his true form this fall.

“I would hope really high,” Beamer said, via On3. “Spencer has proven that he can win championships. Last time I checked, he’s won his last 15 games as a starting quarterback, if I’m not mistaken, and has a Big 12 Championship to his name. He was quarterbacking a top-five team last year that was undefeated when he got ‘benched.’ He’s shown what he can do and he brings great talent and leadership to the position.”

As for Rattler, he recently expressed confidence when discussing his outlook at South Carolina.

“We’ll see this year. It’s gonna be a great year," Rattler said. "Gonna have fun, that’s the main thing. And, try to go out there and win games.”

During the 2020 season, Rattler had 3,031 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Beamer was on Oklahoma's coaching staff for that season.

Now that Rattler is reunited with Beamer, he might just recapture the magic he had in 2020.