Shane Beamer’s Comment On Georgia’s Defense Is Going Viral

South Carolina struggled to move the ball on Georgia’s defense last Saturday, and Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer thinks it’s pretty obvious as to why.

South Carolina generated just 82 yards on the ground and 214 through the air against a very tough Georgia defense last Saturday. All the Gamecocks could muster was 13 points, which is pretty impressive when you consider Clemson scored only three against Georgia in Week 1.

During Beamer’s press conference over the weekend, a reporter asked the South Carolina head coach what Georgia did so well on defense to shut down the USC offense. He had a brutally honest response.

“They got like 100 5-star football players on their defense,” Beamer said. “They have a defensive lineman that weighs 340 pounds that runs better than everybody on this call. They’ve got five-star defensive backs. They’re big, physical and fast. Other than that, they’re really freaking good. “That’s why they have the top defense in the country. They’re hard to run the football on. So there wasn’t some magical scheme they came out with tonight. They got five-star recruits everywhere and they play really physical. Damn.” Take a look. Shane Beamer gives an honest and accurate take after facing Georgia’s defense when asked about SC’s issues matching up with them: “They got like 100 5-star football players on their defense.” pic.twitter.com/HNEfdSVEHI — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 19, 2021 He’s not wrong. Recruiting is the life blood of college football.