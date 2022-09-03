South Carolina Cancels Series With BYU Over Racial Slurs

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 02: A'ja Wilson #22 and head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks hold the NCAA trophy and celebrates with their team after winning the championship game against the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs of the 2017 NCAA Women's Final Four at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

South Carolina women's basketball will no longer start the 2022-23 season against BYU on Nov. 7.

On Friday, South Carolina announced that it has canceled its home-and-home series with BYU due to a recent incident involving a racial slur.

Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson said she heard racial slurs coming from the stands during a match against BYU. That type of behavior will not be tolerated by South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley.

"As a head coach, my job is to do what's best for my players and staff," Staley said in a statement. "The incident at BYU has led me to reevaluate our home-and-home, and I don't feel that this is the right time for us to engage in this series."

BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe released a lengthy message regarding the racial slurs used in a recent volleyball match.

"Let me be clear where BYU stands on this issue: racism is disgusting and unacceptable," Holmoe said. "We have worked to understand and follow-up on Rachel’s experience with sincere commitment and ongoing concern. To say we were extremely disheartened by her report is not strong enough language. BYU and BYU Athletics are committed to zero-tolerance of racism. Any fan found engaging in racist insults will be banned from our athletic venues."

The official Twitter account for the BYU women's basketball team also issued a statement on this matter.

"We are extremely disappointed in South Carolina's decision to cancel our series and ask for patience with the on-going investigation," the statement read. "We believe the solution is to work together to root out racism and not to separate from one another."

South Carolina is reportedly searching for another opponent for its season opener.