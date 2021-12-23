South Carolina Coach Has Interesting Comment About QB Spencer Rattler

After several years at Oklahoma, quarterback Spencer Rattler is choosing to finish his college career with the South Carolina Gamecocks. One of his new coaches recently revealed the sales pitch he made to Rattler in recruiting him.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said he and Rattler bonded over a desire to silence the doubters and turn him into an elite quarterback. He said that Rattler’s mindset has changed and that he’s grown tougher from this past year’s rough season.

“When we started talking, I told him, ‘Everybody in the country thinks you stink as a quarterback. Everybody in the country thinks I stink, so let’s go at it with the biggest chips on our shoulders that we possibly can get. Let’s go attack this thing every single day.’ And we kind of bonded,” Satterfield said, via 247Sports. “I’m excited to get him here and excited to go to work. I think just the toughness and mindset that he has right now is so much different than what it was last year… I think he’s got a toughness about him that nobody’s seen to date, in what he’s going to be able to do.”

Rattler was benched during a rough outing against the Texas Longhorns. He never got the job back after Caleb Williams led the Sooners to a win.

It was believed for months after his benching that Spencer Rattler would leave the team. Sure enough, he went to South Carolina and reunited with Shane Beamer, a former assistant at Oklahoma.

Rattler may find wins a lot harder to come by in the SEC than the Big 12 though. Against the likes of Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M and Clemson, the Ls could stack through no fault of his own.

He’d better be ready for a gauntlet this year, or he could go from a Heisman Trophy finalist to a bowl-ineligible player in a hurry.

Did Spencer Rattler make the right choice in going to South Carolina?