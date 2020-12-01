Report: ‘Leader In Clubhouse’ Emerges For The South Carolina Job

South Carolina football was the first major school to move on from its head coach this year, firing Will Muschamp after the team’s loss to Ole Miss. The program could be looking back to the early Steve Spurrier coaching staffs for its next head coach. Shane Beamer, son of legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, is reportedly a favorite for the job.

Beamer’s name has come up throughout the process. Others like Louisiana’s Billy Napier and Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell are also reportedly in the running, but Beamer’s direct connections to the Gamecocks program could put him over the top here.

He joined the program in 2007, early in Spurrier’s stint at South Carolina, coaching cornerbacks before moving over to linebackers and leading the program’s special teams. Since, he has had stint at Virginia Tech, Georgia, and he is currently assistant head coach and tight ends coach at Oklahoma under Lincoln Riley.

According to the The Post and Courier, Beamer officially interviewed for the job on Friday, and talks between the 43-year old OU assistant and South Carolina football have been good, though no official offer has been made. ESPN’s Chris Low says that Beamer is considered “the leader in the clubhouse” for the job at this point.

"I think Shane Beamer is the leader in the clubhouse for South Carolina….and he should be" – @ClowESPN on #SECThisMorning on @SIRIUSXM — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) December 1, 2020

The Gamecocks were hoping to interview another coach last week, but COVID-19 has thrown a few wrenches into the process, according to The Post and Courier report. Napier was set to interview, but he contracted COVID-19, which prevented him from doing so in person.

University of South Carolina president Robert Caslen has also been unable to interview candidates in person due to contracting the virus.

In any event, it doesn’t sound like the process is over, though Shane Beamer has made a good impression. His background, which includes a stint as recruiting coordinator under Spurrier, certainly helps matters.