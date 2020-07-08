The Spun

SEC AD Throws Out Capacity Number For Football Stadium

South Carolina football players run onto the field.COLUMBIA, SC - NOVEMBER 25: The South Carolina Gamecocks run onto the field before their game against the Clemson Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The college football season is very much in flux at the moment. South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner says that he’s confident in a season happening this fall, but he admits that he doesn’t know what it will look like.

Tanner joined 107.5 The Game in Columbia today to discuss the issues facing the sport. Among the major issues, if football happens at all, is attendance for programs like South Carolina. Williams-Brice Stadium has an official capacity of over 80,000, with over 85,000 fans attending the 2012 game against Georgia, a record for the program.

With social distancing being a necessity, especially in South Carolina which has seen cases increase in the last few weeks, there’s very little chance that we’ll see sold out SEC crowds. Earlier today, the Baltimore Ravens revealed that they’re anticipated having a maximum of 14,000 fans at games this fall. Tanner thinks that South Carolina will be around that same number, though he acknowledged that there may not be a safe number of fans to have in attendance.

“Probably 15,000 would be a number I would throw out,” Tanner said, per The Athletic’s Josh Kendall. “I’ve had some people who have studied that. It might get as high as 20. It might be no fans. We still have some time but not as much as we once did.”

He also addressed the possibility of a spring season. He says that things could get there, but it won’t be a decision reached too quickly. He also doesn’t think a spring season would feature a full schedule.

“The health, safety and welfare of everyone involved is paramount,” Tanner added, discussing the potential for having a season at all. “If we can’t do it, we postpone it. I don’t see a scenario where we cancel it. We will look for a better environment where it’s safe to move forward.”

The Gamecocks are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 5 against Coastal Carolina.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.