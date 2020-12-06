Breaking: South Carolina Hiring Son Of Legendary Head Coach

South Carolina’s football program has reportedly chosen its next head coach.

The Gamecocks fired longtime head coach Will Muschamp last month. Muschamp showed a little promise in South Carolina, but the program appeared to be trending in the wrong direction in 2020. So, the school decided to fire the former Florida Gators head coach in November.

South Carolina has been linked to multiple candidates, but the Gamecocks have reportedly settled on one.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, South Carolina is hiring the son of legendary head coach Frank Beamer.

Shane Beamer, who currently serves as an assistant at Oklahoma, is reportedly South Carolina’s choice.

“OU assistant Shane Beamer, son of Va Tech legend Frank Beamer is expected to become the next head coach at South Carolina, per sources. The 43-year-old Beamer was a former Gamecocks assistant and is very popular with the former players,” Feldman reports.

Beamer has no head coaching experience, but he’s worked under a number of big-time head coaches.

This is a pretty good boss list:

South Carolina is currently 2-8 on the season. The Gamecocks are in need of a major turnaround. It appears the program is choosing Shane Beamer for that job.