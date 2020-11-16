South Carolina Reportedly Has 1 Coach Atop Its Wish List

The University of South Carolina is in need of a new head football coach.

Will Muschamp has reportedly been relieved of his duties as the Gamecocks’ head coach, according to multiple reports. South Carolina is coming off a Saturday night loss to Ole Miss.

The Gamecocks are 2-5 on the season. Muschamp, 49, has been the program’s head coach since 2016. He went 28-30 as the team’s head coach.

South Carolina AD Ray Tanner confirmed the news on Sunday evening.

“After a thorough assessment of our football program, we have decided to make a change with the head football coach,” Tanner said in a statement. “I appreciate all that Will Muschamp has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward. I believe our program will be well served by Coach Bobo as the interim head coach as we search for a new leader for Gamecock Football.”

According to Saturday Down South, there’s already a leading candidate for the job. Matt Hayes reports that South Carolina is eyeing Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze.

The former Ole Miss coach has Liberty at 8-0, ranked No. 21 in the country.

There are a handful of potential coaches with Power 5 value available, and at the top of that list, according to a South Carolina source, is Freeze. The Liberty coach (and former Ole Miss coach) signed an extension with the Flames last week – an extension that won’t prohibit him from accepting another job.

Freeze has been the head coach mentioned the most by fans on social media. Hiring him would certainly spark some excitement across the SEC.

South Carolina, meanwhile, is set to take on Missouri next Saturday.