SEC School Announces Major Changes To Fall Semester Schedule

The University of South Carolina has become one of the first prominent schools to announce some significant changes to its fall semester schedule.

Colleges across the country are trying to figure out how to handle the coronavirus pandemic. We’ve already seen some colleges in California announce that no in-person classes will take place this fall.

South Carolina has not gone that far, but the Gamecocks have made some major adjustments to the fall semester schedule. Details of the new schedule were released on Sunday night.

USC President Bob Caslen announced on Sunday night the changes to the schedule. The biggest change is that in-person classes will end at Thanksgiving break. Fall break has been canceled.

Breaking: The fall 2020 schedule has been modified. Face-to-face instruction will conclude at Thanksgiving break with no fall break. The final exam period is Dec. 7 to 14. — The Daily Gamecock (@thegamecock) May 18, 2020

Here’s what the school’s president had to say about the two major changes:

“Canceling Fall Break — the public health risks associated with thousands of students and faculty returning to campus after Fall Break travels could be significant for the campus and Columbia communities and could jeopardize the continuation of the semester.”

“Remote learning following Thanksgiving Break — our best current modelling predicts a spike in cases of COVID-19 at the beginning of December, which also will likely coincide with traditional flu season.”

Here’s South Carolina’s full fall semester schedule:

Aug. 20: Classes begin Sept. 7: Labor Day will be a Remote Class Day; classes will be held online and asynchronous for all classes Oct. 15-16: Fall Break is cancelled; classes will be held on these days Nov. 3: General Election Day will be a Remote Class Day; classes will be held online and asynchronous for all classes Nov. 24: Face-to-face instruction will end Nov. 25-29: Thanksgiving Break Nov. 30: Remote Class Day Dec. 1: Remote Class Day Dec. 2-4: Reading Days Dec. 7-14: Final Exam period

Based on this schedule, it doesn’t look like South Carolina’s athletic teams should be greatly affected. It will be interesting to see if other schools make similar changes.

[South Carolina]