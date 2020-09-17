South Carolina Names Starting QB For Season Opener vs. Tennessee

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp has named his starting quarterback for the 2020 season – and it’s not Ryan Hilinski.

Colorado State graduate transfer quarterback Collin Hill will take over the Gamecocks’ offense this season. During his time with the Rams, Hill played for Mike Bobo, South Carolina’s current offensive coordinator. The two already have a working chemistry, so it isn’t all too surprising Hill won the starting gig.

Hill started 11 games for the Rams during his three years with the program. During that span, he threw for 3,232 yards and 23 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions. His stats don’t exactly jump off the page. But his experience working with Bobo was clearly a determining factor.

Muschamp announced the starting quarterback news via statement on Wednesday. Take a look below.

“Collin Hill will start the game against Tennessee,” Muschamp said, via Saturday Down South. “I thought both guys had outstanding training camps. We can win with both guys, bottom line. Ryan’s had a really good camp. Obviously, there was an advantage for Collin playing for Coach (Mike) Bobo before. Schematically there are some things that helped him. But we can win with both guys.”

Ryan Hilinski was a breakout freshman player for the Gamecocks last season. He threw for 2,357 yards and 11 touchdowns compared to just five picks in 11 games.

Hilinski led South Carolina to one of its more memorable upsets in recent history last season, beating then No. 3 Georgia in double-overtime. Hilinski had an efficient game, completing 15 of 20 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown.

But it’ll be Collin Hall taking the reins of the South Carolina offense on Sept. 26 against No. 15 Tennessee.