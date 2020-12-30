South Carolina QB Ryan Hilinski Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

South Carolina sophomore quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who was the team’s primary starter in 2019, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Hilinski, a four-star recruit, seized the starting job as a true freshman, throwing for 2,357 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. However, he fell behind Colorado State transfer Collin Hill and Luke Doty on this year’s depth chart.

Hilinski attempted just six passes in 2020, completing four for 34 yards. Earlier this fall, he said transferring “really hasn’t crossed my mind,” but the California native now has the ability to speak with other programs.

AL.com’s Matt Zenitz first reported the news of Hilinski entering the portal. The Spun was able to confirm via sources.

The brother of late Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski, Ryan Hilinski will likely draw plenty of interest on the open market. He’s got the pedigree of a highly-sought after recruit and has experience playing in the SEC.

Hilinski will have three years of eligibility remaining at whichever program he chooses.