Spencer Rattler Reacts To South Carolina's Major Basketball Commitment

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Spencer Rattler #7 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after defeating Florida Gators 55-20 at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Spencer Rattler isn't the only five-star athlete who'll be representing South Carolina this year.

Moments ago, South Carolina's basketball program received a commitment from five-star power forward GG Jackson. He'll reclassify from 2023 to 2022.

Rattler, who transferred from Oklahoma to South Carolina last December, wasted no time welcoming Jackson to Columbia.

"We talked about it lil bro," Rattler tweeted at Jackson. "Time to go up."

Rattler also shared a photo of him with Jackson on Twitter.

Jackson originally committed to North Carolina. On July 14, he announced that he was decommitting from the program.

Now that Jackson is heading to South Carolina, fans of the Gamecocks should be really excited for the 2022-23 season.

There'll be plenty of eyes on South Carolina's football team as well, especially with Rattler under center. Before a disappointing 2021 season at Oklahoma, Rattler was considered one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country.

We'll find out later this year if Jackson and Rattler can lead South Carolina athletics to new heights.