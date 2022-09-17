Look: Spencer Rattler Throws Brutal Interception Against Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - SEPTEMBER 10: Spencer Rattler #7 of the South Carolina Gamecocks throws a pass away in the end zone and is called for intentional grounding during the second half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Gamecocks 44-30. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

If South Carolina is going to pull off the upset against Georgia this afternoon, it'll need Spencer Rattler to play a relatively clean game.

Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, it didn't take long for Rattler to make a big mistake.

With just under seven minutes remaining in the first quarter, Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks picked off Rattler.

It's unclear if Rattler made a terrible throw or if his wide receiver ran the wrong route. Either way, the end result is a turnover that South Carolina couldn't afford.

What made this turnover such a back-breaking play for the Gamecocks is the fact that Rattler completed a 46-yard pass to Jaheim Bell just two plays prior to the interception.

South Carolina needs Rattler to shake off this series and get Shane Beamer's offense back on track.

Georgia currently leads 14-0 over South Carolina. This game is being televised on ESPN.