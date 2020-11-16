The Spun

Steve Spurrier Had Classic Response To Will Muschamp’s Firing

Steve Spurrier wearing a South Carolina Gamecocks visor.ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Steve Spurrier of the South Carolina Gamecocks looks at the scoreboard before their game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 10, 2005 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Steve Spurrier became the latest person to weigh in on South Carolina’s firing of Will Muschamp over the weekend.

The Gamecocks parted ways with the 49-year-old coach after the team got off to a 2-5 start in 2020. Over Muschamp’s five years in Columbia, South Carolina went 28-30.

Spurrier, who coached the Gamecocks from 2005 to 2015, shared his thoughts on the SEC firing today. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher spoke earlier on Monday about his feelings towards the coaching change in the conference.

According to Mike Gillespie of Columbia’s ABC affiliate, Spurrier made a different kind of statement about Muschamp’s departure from South Carolina.

“Well, he’s not going away empty-pocketed. He knows how to get big contracts, I’ll tell you that,” Spurrier said to Gillespie on a phone call on Monday.

Well, Spurrier certainly didn’t beat around the bush. To be frank, he’s actually spot on.

According to multiple sources, Muschamp’s buy-out price at South Carolina was $13.2 million with four years left on his deal. That means the 49-year-old will be leaving with plenty of money and will now be a big name on the coaching market.

But this weekend wasn’t the first time Muschamp got a big payday for being fired. After being let go with three years to go on his contract at Florida, the Gators paid him and his staff $8 million.

So Spurrier’s comments aren’t exactly unwarranted.

The pair of coaches have actually had remarkably similar careers, from a location standpoint Both spent time in Gainesville before making the move to South Carolina. Spurrier, now 75, most recently spent time with the Orlando Apollos of the AAF.


