Steve Spurrier Gives Honest Reaction To South Carolina Firing Will Muschamp

Steve Spurrier became the latest to jump to Will Muschamp’s defense after South Carolina dismissed their head coach last Sunday.

Following the Gamecocks 59-42 loss against Ole Miss, the university opted to go in a different direction with their football program. South Carolina got off to a 2-5 start in 2020, just the latest disappointment in a string of underwhelming seasons.

But Spurrier didn’t expect his old team to let the 49-year-old coach go last Sunday. After taking a look at Muschamp’s record at South Carolina, the 75-year-old former Gamecocks leader was downright surprised. In an interview with ABC Columbia’s Mike Gillespie, Spurrier expressed his thoughts.

“Yeah, I was surprised that he was let go Sunday night,” Spurrier said. “His record is almost exactly like Coach Lou Holtz’s was when he was there for his five, six years or whatever. I don’t know what all happened, but I guess the new president said, ‘We need to make a change.’ His record was pretty consistent with most South Carolina coaches over the years. We were fortunate in 2009 and ’10 to recruit some really, really top players like Marcus Lattimore, Stephon Gilmore. But his record, if you compare it to all the other coaches in South Carolina history, I don’t think it was that bad.”

Had a chance to talk to Steve Spurrier this week. Aside from his now infamous quip about Will Muschamp's contract, the HBC tells me he was "surprised" South Carolina let Muschamp go. "If you compare his record to all the other coaches in SC history, don't think it was that bad." pic.twitter.com/3EH4RxP70E — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) November 19, 2020

The “Head Ball Coach” has a point.

Under Muschamp, the Gamecocks went 22-17 from 2016 to 2018. The team faced an uphill battle as they tried to recover from a 3-9 season in 2015. At the time, Muschamp, who South Carolina hired from Auburn, seemed like the man for the job.

Of course, Spurrier might feel some resentment towards his former team for a similar situation. While serving as the Gamecocks head coach, Spurrier had three consecutive 11-2 seasons from 2011 to 2013. However, after a 7-6 year in 2014, followed by a 2-4 start in 2015, South Carolina let him go.

Either way, what’s done is done. Muschamp will move on and likely not be on the market for long.

Under interim coach Mike Bobo, South Carolina will play Missouri on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.