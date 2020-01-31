Todd McShay Names Player Who Made Himself “Money” At Senior Bowl

Several players improved their draft stock at this year’s Senior Bowl in Alabama, but none more than South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. Well, at least that’s what ESPN analyst Todd McShay believes to be true.

Kinlaw had a strong season with the Gamecocks with 35 tackles and six sacks. His performance at the Senior Bowl was equally impressive.

After dominating practices at the Senior Bowl, Kinlaw was held out of the actual game due to a knee injury. McShay isn’t worried about that at all because he thinks it was more of precautionary measure than anything else.

During ESPN’s “First Draft” podcast, McShay said that Kinlaw earned himself more money than any other prospect that was on the field in Mobile, Alabama.

“I think his agent probably whispered in his ear and he said, ‘Okay, I’m out of here.’ And again, this is not about playing with teammates, this is not about winning for your college or going to bowl games or anything else,” McShay said. “This is about making money and getting to the next level and putting yourself in the best position. I thought Kinlaw, probably above anyone else, there stood out.”

Here’s the audio from the podcast:

South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw made serious money in just 48 hours of work at last week’s Senior Bowl. He’s a beast up front! pic.twitter.com/0syXDJ75MX — Todd McShay (@McShay13) January 31, 2020

Many draft projections have Kinlaw going inside the top 15. He’s an incredible talent that has the strength and speed to immediately help any defensive line.

Kinlaw has the chance to boost his stock even more with a strong performance at the NFL Combine, which will take place next month in Indianapolis.